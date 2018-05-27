MANNA, Joan R. (Klemann)

May 21, 2018, at age 89. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Otello August Manna; devoted mother of Kristine and the late Debra Joan Manna; cherished grandmother of Katherine Manna; dear sister of Robert, Mark, Louis Klemann, Nancy Paoli, Kay Kelleher, Daniel Klemann, the late Mary Kohler and James Klemann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 9th at 9:00 AM from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com