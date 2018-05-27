MALACHOWSKI, Ronald Anthony

MALACHOWSKI - Ronald Anthony May 22, 2018. Age 82. Beloved husband of 58 years to Ann Marie (nee Drzewiecki); dear father of Mary (Lawrence) Klein, Joseph (Regina Dreyer), Brian (Toni), Amy (Kevin Miller) and Paul (Nicole); loving grandfather of Zachary and Sarah Klein, Rachel, Samuel, Garrick and Norah Malachowski; brother of the late Richard; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Drzewiecki and Sandra (Richard) Lopacki. Visitation Thursday, 3-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will follow at 6 PM. Ron was retired from Dupont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Canisius High School or Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be made at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.