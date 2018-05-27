Deaths Death Notices
MALACHOWSKI, Ronald Anthony
MALACHOWSKI - Ronald Anthony May 22, 2018. Age 82. Beloved husband of 58 years to Ann Marie (nee Drzewiecki); dear father of Mary (Lawrence) Klein, Joseph (Regina Dreyer), Brian (Toni), Amy (Kevin Miller) and Paul (Nicole); loving grandfather of Zachary and Sarah Klein, Rachel, Samuel, Garrick and Norah Malachowski; brother of the late Richard; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Drzewiecki and Sandra (Richard) Lopacki. Visitation Thursday, 3-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will follow at 6 PM. Ron was retired from Dupont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Canisius High School or Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be made at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook