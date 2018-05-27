MAGGIO, Virginia (O'Connor)

MAGGIO - Virginia

(nee O'Connor)

May 25, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Robert Maggio Sr. Dearest mother of Robert Jr. (Anne), Laura (Mark) Dilena, Susan (Sabato) Parisi, Lisa Maggio and the late Thomas Maggio. Cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three. She was predeceased by her three sisters. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Charity, St. Ambrose Site, on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com