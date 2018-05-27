LUKASZEWSKA, Lorraine M.

LUKASZEWSKA - Lorraine M. May 25, 2018, age 85; beloved daughter of the late Henry and the late Celia (nee Wysocki) Lukaszewski; sister of the late Norm Lukaszewski and Elaine (Daniel) Okonski; sister-in-law of Jean Lukaszewski; survived by her cousin, Joan Voight, dearest friend, Karen Paradowski, niece, Andrea Okonski and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. Family will be present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., where prayers will be said Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 9:45 AM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com