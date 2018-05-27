LORISH, Howard R.

LORISH - Howard R. Of Lockport, NY, May 23, 2018.Husband of Betty Schmahl Lorish; father of Kate (Glenn Lawrence) Lorish and Diane Schwaibold; grandfather of Justin (Rebekah) Tate and Megan and Shelby Schwaibold; great-grandfather of Isabel Rose and Alexander Tate; brother of Isabell "Pudge" Behm and the late William, Edward and Betty Lorish. Also survived by beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call on Tuesday 1-3 and 6-8 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church, 185 Locust St., Lockport. Memorials may be made to Roswell Cancer Institute or Niagara Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be offered at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com.