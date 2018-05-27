LITTLEFIELD, Mary Lu

LITTLEFIELD - Mary Lu April 16, 2018; beloved daughter of the late Leo J. and Lulu Littlefield; dear sister of Constance M., Suzanne and the late James E. Littlefield; also survived by cousins. Friends may call Friday, from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 12 Noon at Christ the King Chapel of Canisius College. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Your online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com