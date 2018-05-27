LETTIERI, Daniel L.

LETTIERI - Daniel L. Of Amherst, NY. Entered into rest on May 9, 2018. Beloved husband of Wendy S. Lettieri. Loving father of Dominic, Danielle, Andrew (Monica), Nicholas and Davis (Amanda) Lettieri. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Devoted brother of Christine (Greg) Barnes, Domenick (Nancy), Mark (Susan) Lettieri, Patricia (Joe) LaDuca and Marianna Christ. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral Services were held privately. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Daniel's memory may send contributions to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com