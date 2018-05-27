Letter: Wishing that congressmen came to gun violence forum

On Tuesday students from Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School held a forum on school shootings and violence in the community. The students were joined by 11 community organizations and leadership from the county level, the city level, and the Buffalo School Board. There were nearly 300 students present and lots of media coverage. The only disappointment of the day was that Congressman Higgins declined the invitation to attend.

Last month I attended a “student” forum on school shootings held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, and it was very well attended. The only problems I saw were that the audience was almost entirely white, there were very few actual students, and the questions were screened.

At Buffalo Academy of Science, the school is made up of 67 percent black students, 16 percent white students, 12 percent Asian students and 3 percent Hispanic. Also, the partners on the event range from the NAACP and Stop the Violence to the Western NY Peace Center and New Yorkers Against Gun violence.

The students reached out to all of the Common Council members, the Buffalo School Board members, the mayor’s office, Rep. Collins and Rep. Higgins. It’s no surprise that Rep. Collins wouldn’t attend a conversation about gun violence with people from the community. It was, however, a surprise that Rep. Higgins did not come or at least send a representative to this event. As Democrats, as voters, community members, and church members, there are a lot of us who are deeply disappointed in our congressional leadership.

Duncan Kirkwood

Buffalo