Letter: Trump delivers on fair trade promise

Now retired, I used to source Chinese components for my employer and was aghast at how unfair the business environment was for U.S.A. workers. I constantly asked myself, How can my country allow such uneven make versus buy economics with China? Where is my country in defending U.S.A. workers?

Finally, it takes a non-politician president – President Trump – to push for fair trade.

Would Hillary Clinton have done this? No way, she would just keep up the lip service and sell out U.S.A. workers as past administrations have done for decades.

Richard Hoekstra

Clarence