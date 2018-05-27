Letter: Royal wedding provided a welcome diversion

May 19, 2018, a day many people around the world waited for.

Curiosity intrigued us all to get up at a very early hour to get ready for the big event. Some dressed to the nines with hats or fascinators to feel closer to the venue.

Some had parties with games, food, and drinks. Some just watched in delight.

And then there were those who wondered, “Why?” Why all this hoopla over a wedding ... they happen all the time! But if you think about it, it detracted from all the evil around us, even if for just a short time. For maybe an hour or two we got to relish in “love.”

What a way to start a day! Thank you, royals, for allowing us this reprieve from our everyday life.

Joanna Anderson

Kenmore