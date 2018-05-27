Letter: Heed the warning signs of troubled kids

I was surprised to hear the local police chief in Santa Fe, Texas, claim that, “unlike Parkland, there were no warning signs.” I am sorry, but if a student arrives to school wearing a black raincoat when the temperature is 90 degrees, that should resonate with any school administrator, competent enough to pay attention, like a four-alarm fire.

The black raincoats which have become so emblematic of the Columbine school shooting may not have had any special significance to that school’s staff but it certainly did with the young man who carried out the slaughter in Santa Fe.

The country is as awash in guns as it is in disaffected adolescents. School staff may not be able to keep kids away from guns but they certainly can be more observant of their students and intervene appropriately. I can’t help but wonder if the staff in Santa Fe would have allowed those boys to enter without an intervention if they were wearing black “hoodies,” instead of raincoats.

John DiStefano

East Amherst