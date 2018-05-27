LARBIG, Bertha (Fueller)

Of North Tonawanda, on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the age of 98. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Larbig; loving mother of Paul Larbig and Hiltrud "Trudy" (Michael Hogan) Starr; proud grandmother of Jessica and Carly Starr; also survived by relatives and friends here and in Germany. Mrs. Larbig went to nursing school in Cologne, Germany, where she became a midwife in Flieden, Germany and was a RN on the Orthopedic Unit at Kenmore Mercy Hospital on the night shift for many years. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are asked to gather at St. Christopher R.C. Church (2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda) for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated TUESDAY, May 29 at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Bertha's honor to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by the SABER FUNERAL HOME (692-0271).