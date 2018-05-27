LAPIS, Frank R., Jr.

LAPIS - Frank R., Jr. Of Lackawanna, NY, May 17, 2018; beloved son of the late Frank and Frances (nee Wabik) Lapis, Sr.; loving brother of Frances L. (late Ben) Falbo, Elizabeth J. (Ed) McManus and the late Michael Lapis; brother-in-law of the late Leo Michaels: also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 1-5 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Memorial Service will follow at 5 pm. Frank was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com