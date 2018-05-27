KROTZ, Paul J.

KROTZ - Paul J. May 25, 2018, age 100. Beloved husband of the late Madeline L. (nee Gauthier) Krotz. Dear companion of Rita Lumia. Devoted father of Paul "Dan" (Renee) and David J. (Nancy L.) Krotz. Cherished grandfather of Dawn M. (Tony) Alvarez, Heather (Scott) Bishaw, Jonathan D. (fiance; Jordan) Krotz and Sgt. Michael P. Krotz and great-grandfather of Jessica and Tony Jr., Ariana and Mirabelle and soon to arrive Larkin Rae. Dear brother of Jean Eimer, Jane Hourigan and the late Albert Krotz, Carlton Krotz and Gordon Krotz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 911 Englewood Ave. Wednesday, May 30th from 4 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services will be private. Paul was a life member of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company. In lieu of flowers donations in Paul's memory to Juvenile Diabetes www.jdrf.org. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.