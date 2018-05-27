KOTOWSKI, Chester P.

KOTOWSKI - Chester P. Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 26, 2018; beloved husband of Sandra L. (nee Nowak) Kotowski; devoted father of Katherine (Donnie) Rodgers, Stephen Kotowski, Marilyn (Wayne Dressler) Kotowski, Joseph Kotowski, Bryon (Jacquelyn) Kotowski, David (Joanne) Kotowski and step-father of Arleen (Bill) Prentiss; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Frank and Katherine Kotowski; dear brother of the late Stanley Kotowski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM where Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com