KONIECZNY - Ronald P. Of Akron, NY, passed away May 25, 2018, at age 70. Husband of Nancy Konieczny. Father of Ronald (Cynthia) Konieczny of Batavia, Kristen (Michael) Sikora of Franklinville and Lauren (William) Casale of N. Tonawanda. Brother of Jerome (Cheryl) Konieczny of Florida. Also survived by seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and NYS licensed funeral director for over 48 years. He was the former owner of the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Homes of Akron and Batavia, NY. Visitation will be Tuesday (May 29th) from 3-8 pm at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC (Batavia location), 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY and Wednesday (May 30th) from 3-8 pm at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC (Akron location), 32 John St., Akron, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 10 am at St. Teresa of Avila R.C. Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Share expressions of sympathy at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net