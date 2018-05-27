KEANE, Maureen T. (Corcoran)

Of South Buffalo. Entered into rest May 23, 2018. Devoted mother of Susan Keane, Christopher (Ashley Hendrix) Keane, Julie (Griff) Jones, Keary (Jennifer) Keane and the late Stephen Keane; cherished grandmother of Ian, Gavin, Meredith, Mackenzie and Liam; loving daughter of the late Francis and Idamae Corcoran; dear sister of Mary Frances, JoAnne, Ellen, Diane, Stephen and Jack. Relatives and friends may visit The LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 4-8 PM where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 8:30 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.