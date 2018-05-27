KACZOROWSKI, Stanley F. "Butch"

KACZOROWSKI - Stanley F. "Butch"

It's with deep sadness that we announce his sudden passing on May 11, 2018, at the age of 67. Loving son of the late Stanley and Helen Kaczorowski; beloved brother of Barbara Smith, and Marilyn (Michael) Elcich; also much loved uncle of Michael Jr. (Sommers), and Kerri (Christopher), and great-uncle of Milan; also remembered fondly by his beloved cousins Kenneth and Nancy Mrozik, Dennis Kocz and dear friends John, Larry, Louie and many more relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com