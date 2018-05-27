JFK's Allen adds triple jump, 110 hurdles wins to ECIC long jump record

Two years after moving here from Montego Bay, Jamaica, Shevaughn Allen is still acclimating to the colder climate.

“It’s the only thing I don’t like,” said the JFK senior who wore long pants and a hooded sweatshirt despite temperatures approaching 80 degrees Saturday between events in the ECIC track and field championships at Williamsville South.

Allen followed up a record-setting performance in the long jump Friday by winning two more events Saturday, the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump.

“I feel I did well but I could have done better,” Allen said. “Yesterday wasn’t that hard but today was a heavy day for me.”

Allen broke an ECIC record nearly twice as old as he is by leaping 24 feet, 1.75 inches on the first day of the competition, surpassing the mark of 23-11.5 set by Hamburg’s Bob Jones in 1986.

“That’s what I came here to do,” Allen said with a smile. “I came to break records. After I hit 23-8, I felt that I’ve got way more push in me. I said, OK I’m going for it. And it feels awesome to get it.”

Starting out Saturday with the preliminary round of the triple jump, Allen hit 46-11.25, a solid mark that ranks as the best in Western New York this season, but not quite what the defending Division II state champion was hoping to hit.

“I was expecting a 47, but 46 will work,” Allen said. “If it was warmer out here, I think I’d be at the 50 mark.”

Allen then set out to break 15 seconds and a school record in the 110 hurdles but clipped half of the barriers on his run and posted a winning time of 15.12.

Fighting fatigue, Allen finished 13th in the 200 and passed on all three of his chances in the triple jump finals, confident that his earlier effort would be enough for a victory.

“I felt heavy today and I stumbled a bit in the hurdles,” Allen said. “Then it was straight over to the 200 finals after that and I couldn’t even race very well. It was heavy on me and I’m feeling really tired.”

Allen will now decide whether to defend his Section VI titles in the triple jump and 110 hurdles in next week’s meet at Niagara Falls, or compete in the pentathlon. He set a JFK record earlier this season with 3,124 points in the pentathlon, the top score in Western New York this season.

JFK coach Jacob Minniefield encouraged Allen to pick up the pentathlon this season in preparation to compete in the decathlon when he joins the University at Buffalo next year.

“With his performance in the pentathlon and having a specific coach training him in the decathlon, I think he’ll be a great decathlete in college,” Minniefield said.

In the meantime, Allen is hoping for warmer weather at the sectional meet. “If it’s sunny, I’ll be good,” he said.

By contrast, Sweet Home’s Nate Davis didn’t need there to be much sun Saturday for him to sport golden round-framed sunglasses that matched his died blonde flat top.

Davis did not repeat his quadruple-victory feat from last year’s ECIC meet, but won the 200 and 400 while finishing second in the 100 and long jump to lead Sweet Home to its seventh straight large school team championship, 129-97, over Lancaster. Davis was first among large school athletes in all four events.

“I just wanted to help my team get first place for large schools, that’s all I’m worried about today,” Davis said. “Sectionals and states will be a different story.”

In the 400, Davis came within 0.12 seconds of the ECIC record (48.39) set by Cleveland Hill’s Jamal Johnson in 1993.

“I pushed it a little harder than I wanted to,” Davis said. “I knew that under these weather conditions, there’s a little bit of a headwind, when you’re talking about tenths and hundredths of a second, a headwind hurts.”

The lone record to fall Saturday came in the pole vault. Orchard Park eighth-grader Kegan Mancabelli set a state mark for his age group (13-3.25). Starpoint’s Max Bowden won the event with a 13-07.50 vault.

Orchard Park coach Gene Tundo said Mancabelli “is the real deal. He’ll be a national-level pole vaulter.”

Cleveland Hill’s Javon Thomas edged Davis by 0.11 seconds to win the 100 in 10.98. Thomas also anchored the Eagles’ 400 relay team victory.

Cheektowaga won the small school team championship, 138-72, over East Aurora. Seth Conner finished second to Davis in the 400 and Andrew Reichert placed second behind Allen in the 110 hurdles.