HUTCHINSON, Diane I. (Goralski)

Entered into the arms of her Savior on May 25, 2018, of Lancaster, NY, age 74. Beloved wife of William F.; dearest mother of Michael (Kathleen); adoring grandmother of Lily. Dear sister of Patricia (Clarence "Buz") Swyers and Donald Goralski; sister-in-law of Richard (Theresa) Hutchinson, Diane (Raymond) Kerner, and the late Suzanne (late Frank) Salcedo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Summer Memorial Service to be announced. Memorial donations gratefully referred to the Myositis Association, myositis.org. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
