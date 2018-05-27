HUMMELL, Barbara A. (Stoddart)

HUMMELL - Barbara A.

(nee Stoddart)

Of West Seneca, NY, May 20, 2018, beloved wife of Robert J. Hummell; dearest mother of Kim M., Wayne R. (Joanne) and Lori A. Hummell; grandmother of Jordan and Kaitlyn Delmont, Matthew, Adam, Alex, Brendan and Brianna Hummell; daughter of the late Cyrus J. and Ruth E. (Guenther) Stoddart; sister of Jeanette (late Charles) Held, Sharon (William) Stevens and the late Robert (Sandra) Stoddart; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com