Household hazardous waste collection to be held at New Era Field

Household hazardous waste will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at no charge during a collection at New Era Field.

The items that will be accepted include: up to two gallons or 20 pounds of pesticides, fertilizers, pool and household chemicals/cleaners; up to 10 gallons of oil-based paints and spray cans; up to 10 gallons of oil, gasoline, kerosene and antifreeze; up to two gallons of paint thinner, stripper and solvents; lead acid and rechargeable batteries; mercury thermometers and thermostats; full or empty propane tanks and cylinders; and fire extinguishers.

The collection will be held at 3978 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, between Big Tree Road and Southwestern Boulevard, according to the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning. Enter at Lot 3, across from the stadium.

Call 858-6800 or email recycling@erie.gov for more information.