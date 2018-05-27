HOHL, Muriel R. (Zangl)

Of Orchard Park, NY, May 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William L. Hohl; loving, devoted mother of Allan A. (Suzanne) Hohl and the late Anna Marie Becker; grandmother of Teca M. Becker. The family will receive friends Tuesday 5-8 PM at the F.E. Brown sons funeral home, inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services Wednesday from the funeral home at 10 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com