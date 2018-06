HERTEL, MaryAnn Barbara Diegelman

HERTEL - MaryAnn Barbara Diegelman Age 83, went to be with our gracious Lord on February 14, 2018. She passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side at her daughter's home in San Antonio, TX. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Freda and Sylvester; her beloved son, Jeffrey; her beloved granddaughter, Jessica; her sister, Theresa Carlin; and her brothers, Gerard and Kenny. She is survived by her sister, Joan Britt Wright (Wayne), and her brothers, Bernard Diegelman (Marilyn), Harold Diegelman (Anita), Gordon Diegelman (Linda), and Joseph Diegelman (the late Lynn); brother-in-law, Lawrence Carlin; son, James and wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Dallas Ford and Tonya Metzger; great-grandchildren, Bella and Riley; daughter Debora Zack; grandchildren, Meagan Zack and Samantha and Dave Schupp; daughter Susan Pisano and her husband Steven; grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Giovanna; son, Gerald Hertel and his wife, Julie; grandchildren, Kenzie, Madison, Bryn and Lauren; and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews. A Mass will take place on Saturday, June 2nd at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo, New York 14207 at 11:00AM.