HARRIS, Helen K. (Heppel)

May 25, 2018 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Joseph, Charles Appleton and Frank Harris; dear mother of George (Mercy) Joseph and David (Cathy) Joseph; loving grandmother of Jason Joseph, Joshua (Jennifer) Joseph, Jamie (Darby) Crofoot, Randy (Crystal) Harris, Richard Harris and Evan Pease; great-grandmother of Jordan, Josefina, Colette, Julius, Leona, Lillian, Annabelle, Daisy, Robin, Allison, Lauren, Matthew and Ella; sister of Geraldine Reinhardt, Patricia Sprenger, Norman (Linda) Heppel, Roberta Fawcett, Ruth Bodecker and the late Norma Vogt, Clarence, James, Thomas and Raymond Heppel; daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian (Guest) Heppel. Friends may call Tuesday 2-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 9:00 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church at 9:30 am.