Green light given for pay hike in Child Protective Services

The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved a hike in pay Thursday for social services caseworkers, including a compromise agreement to raise wages for a wide swath of Child Protective Services caseworkers and supervisors to address concerns about staffing instability and high turnover in that division.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz helped negotiate a compromise measure with Civil Service Employees Association Local 815 to address CPS concerns earlier this month after more than nine months of CPS workers and supervisors campaigning for a wage increase.

The annual, recurring cost to the county to cover the wage adjustment is expected to be more than $710,000. The change is expected to bring social services caseworkers' salaries more in line with those in other comparable counties across the state.