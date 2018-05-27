Green light given for pay hike in Child Protective Services
The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved a hike in pay Thursday for social services caseworkers, including a compromise agreement to raise wages for a wide swath of Child Protective Services caseworkers and supervisors to address concerns about staffing instability and high turnover in that division.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz helped negotiate a compromise measure with Civil Service Employees Association Local 815 to address CPS concerns earlier this month after more than nine months of CPS workers and supervisors campaigning for a wage increase.
The annual, recurring cost to the county to cover the wage adjustment is expected to be more than $710,000. The change is expected to bring social services caseworkers' salaries more in line with those in other comparable counties across the state.
