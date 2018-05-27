Mike Harrington: Golden Knights grab the spotlight in NHL's unlikely Cup final

LAS VEGAS -- Nate Schmidt came to the desert in the expansion draft from, of all places, the Washington Capitals. He's a pepperpot of energy both on the ice and off it when talking to media, and his transformation from bottom-pair to top-pair defenseman is one several rags-to-riches stories on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Asked here Sunday afternoon how he would characterize perhaps the most unlikely championship showdown in NHL history, Schmidt didn't disappoint.

"This," he said, "is the Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be."

Pretty apt description. The Capitals are here for the first time in 20 years, finally pushing aside their reputation as annual chokers and getting Alex Ovechkin close to the Cup title that would cement his legacy as a legend of the game. The Golden Knights, of course, didn't even have players until 11 months ago. No one in the game thought it was possible for a first-year club to get this close to hockey's holy grail but here they are.

"We didn't want to be a doormat. We didn't want to be an embarrassment," Vegas General Manager George McPhee said on Media Day in T-Mobile Arena, where Game 1 will be staged Monday night. "We wanted this to work. The league needed it to work. We needed it to work. This community needed it to work.

"This community's got this great identity as being an entertainment town, but it has another identity now -- and it's of a fantastic sports town. It is amazing the support that this team has gotten on the ice, off the ice."

Just as the NHL has seen in places like Tampa and Nashville, hockey has taken another at-risk market by storm. Fans again waited hours Sunday morning to get a wristband to admit them to practice -- yes, practice -- at the team's facility in the Summerlin section of the city a few miles away.

Just spent the AM meeting lotsa folks with Buffalo ties at #VGK practice facility. People lined up couple hours ahead outside for 11 am practice. Lots of happy chaos. Their story coming this week in @TBNSports!! pic.twitter.com/Y0LgS1bIYZ — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 27, 2018

"It's like a dream. You can put together a movie of what's going on here this year," said winger William Carrier, who was Vegas' expansion draft selection from the Sabres. "Everyone had confidence but the way the season played out was incredible. Everyone is having fun and we're just kind of surfing the wave."

Knights gear is everywhere in Sin City and many of the casinos' massive electronic marquees wish the Knights good luck. The faux Statue of Liberty outside New York-New York casino is wearing a giant Golden Knights jersey and there's a chocolate statue of Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury inside the Bellagio.

"Besides your family and kids, there's nothing better than winning," said winger James Neal, who fell two wins shy of the Cup last year in Nashville. "Being a part of this and potentially winning is going to be the best time of our lives and something we'll remember forever. Grab a hold of these moments and do whatever you can to win."

The Golden Knights have dealt with skeptics all season. Multiple injuries forced them to use five goalies early in the season until Fleury recovered from a concussion. Even as they went on to win 51 games, get 109 points and capture the Pacific Division title, it was hard to escape those who felt it was all a mirage.

The playoffs would show them. Or so the story went. Instead, all Vegas has done is gone 12-3 in dispatching Los Angeles, San Jose and Winnipeg to create the the most unlikely tale the league has ever seen.

"I don't think there was like a day or a game that made us think that we were it," Fleury said. "I think every round we played, everybody picked a team against us. I think we always had to believe in ourselves, be confident in ourselves, but we never looked past anybody. I think we always took every game of every round trying to play our best, and we've been good at it."

"There was no joke for us getting into the playoffs," Neal said. "We won the Pacific Division and had home ice. We had guys who loved coming to the rink who had to prove something. It's been an exciting ride."

The ride started, of course, amid the backdrop of tragedy. When 58 country music concert-goers were gunned down Oct. 1 in the worst shooting in American history about a mile from the rink, the Golden Knights were suddenly thrust in the middle of the healing process by the way they stepped forward to visit survivors and first responders.

The emotional opening night ceremony to honor the victims, which preceded an historic win over Arizona, remains one of the high points of the season. First responders have been honored at each game and the team has retired the No. 58 to the rafters to honor the victims.

"It's hard to fathom, when you sit back and realize that you lost 58 people," McPhee said. "During our opening night ceremony, that 58 seconds felt like forever. So we've done our best as a team. We were put on a huge platform that was unexpected that very first night to have a ceremony and to get it right.

"We did our best to get it right, to be respectful and honor the people and help them grieve and heal and persevere. Certainly, this community has been amazing in how it's come together. ... sometimes beautiful things follow something like that, and the way that this community came together and these people helped each other really was a beautiful thing to witness and experience."

Winning hockey has bonded the community even more. The Golden Knights roll four lines and three defense pairs, play a speed game that's the envy of the league and are getting the best goaltending in the career of the 33-year-old Fleury, who has already won three Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"As a player chasing the Cup, the closest I got was the semifinals twice," said coach Gerard Gallant, referring to the 1987 and 1988 Detroit Red Wings. "It's a dream come true obviously from the time you're 6 years old watching Hockey Night in Canada back home to win a Stanley Cup. I haven't won one yet, and this is the closest I've ever been."

And they'll try to do it against McPhee's former team. The Vegas GM drafted Ovechkin No. 1 overall 14 years ago and acquired 13 of the current Capitals. Now they're in his way.

Said McPhee: "It’s just another chapter in this crazy book that is our season."