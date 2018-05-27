GILLEN, Suzanne (Rose)

May 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James E. Gillen, Jr. Devoted mother of Kathryn "Katie" Cook, Sarah "Sally" (Michael) Baritot and James E. (Jane) Gillen, III. Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Carol E. (Eugene) Vukelic and the late Michele Rose. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. for Memorial Visitations Saturday, June 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM to be followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzanne's memory to American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com