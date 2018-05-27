George H.W. Bush hospitalized for low blood pressure, fatigue

By Elizabeth Elizalde

New York Daily News

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to his spokesman.

Bush, 93, was taken to Southern Main Health Care in Biddeford where “he will likely remain there for a few days for observation,” spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Sunday.

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” he continued. McGrath didn’t say when Bush was admitted to the hospital.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22 for an infection following the funeral of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush. The couple had been married for 73 years.

He, who was previously treated for pneumonia, was released on May 4 after spending some time in the intensive care unit.

McGrath has said the nation’s 41st President wanted to recover soon so he could travel to his summer home in Maine.

On Saturday, Bush joined veterans for a pancake breakfast at the American Legion’s post in Kennebunkport.