GBUREK, Celina

GBUREK - Celina Passed away on May 9th in Hendersonville, North Carolina at the age of 90. She was born on February 2, 1928 in Buffalo to Alexander and Jadwiga Kalinowski. She graduated from East High School in Buffalo in 1946 and was married to Bernard Leo Gburek in 1948 for 48 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard and one beloved grandchild. She is survived by 4 sons and their wives, James (Karen), Ronald (Diane), Dr. Michael (Carol) and Drs. Bernard (Sharon). She also has 13 living grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family, to be held in early September. Memorials may be made in Celina's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or American Disabled Veterans Fund. Arrangements by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences made at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.