Boys baseball: Lancaster 15, Williamsville North 6
Lancaster's Ben Damiani beats Williamsville North's catcher Jake Tuholski to the plate to score in the sixth inning on their way to beating North 15-6 to win the Section VI baseball championship Class A game.
Lancaster's Ben Damiani beats Williamsville North's catcher Jake Tuholski to the plate to score in the sixth inning.
Lancaster's Vinny Stutz celebrates with teammates after scoring in the sixth inning.
Lancaster's pitcher Tom Bednarski and catcher Ryan Voight celebrate with their team after Lancaster beat Williamsville North 15-6 to win the Section VI baseball championship Class A game.
Lancaster players celebrate after they beat Williamsville North 15-6 to win the Section VI baseball championship Class A game.
Fans enjoy a perfect day for baseball.
Williamsville North bench cheers on their team in the fifth inning.
Williamsville North's Bryan Aduddle throws a pitch in the fifth inning.
Lancaster's Ryan Voight steals second base on North's Matthew Kulikowski in the fourth inning.
A fan makes a great foul ball catch on the third base side in the fourth inning.
Lancaster's Derek Vealey gets high fives after crossing the plate in the fourth inning.
Lancaster's Tom Bednarski steals second base on North's Matthew Kulikowski in the fourth inning.
Williamsville North's Luke Terry steals second base on Lancaster's Kyle Backert in the fifth inning.
Lancaster's Vinny Stutz throws a pitch in the fifth inning.
Williamsville North's Joe Battaglia gets high fives from his teammates after scoring in the fifth inning.
Lancaster's Kyle Backert gets high fives after scoring in the sixth inning.
Lancaster's Ryan Mansell gets a hug from Kyle Backert after crossing the plate in the sixth inning.
Lancaster's Shane Kopecki turns a double play in the third inning.
North's Cam Zurat gets high fives after scoring in the third inning.
Lancaster's Shane Kopecki catches a infield fly ball for an out in front of teammate John Rogowski in the third inning.
Lancaster's Ryan Mansell hits a single in the third inning.
North's Joe Battaglia catches a fly ball in front of teammate Mathew Kulikowski in the third inning.
Lancaster's Ryan Voight hits a triple in the fourth inning.
North's Luke Terry hits a single in the fifth inning.
North's Joe Battaglia slides safe into second under the tag of Lancaster's Shane Kopecki in the fourth inning for a double.
Fans enjoy the game from the outfield.
Lancaster's Alec Tamburri slides safe into third base under the tag of North's Andrew Fairbrother.
Lancaster's Alec Tamburri gets hive fives from Ben Damiani after scoring in the fourth inning.
Williamsville North's Jake Tuholski hit the only home run of the game in the fourth inning.
Williamsville North's Jake Tuholski celebrates his home run.
