FULLER, William E.

FULLER - William E. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on May 24, 2018 after a long illness. Beloved husband of the late Judith (Cordier) Fuller; devoted father of Mark Fuller, Kathi (Ron) DuBois, Scott Fuller and Christopher Fuller; stepfather of Rick (Cindy) Cordier and Dan (Carolyn) Cordier; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Edward and Rose Fuller; dear brother of the late Chuck Fuller. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Fuller was an Army veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to the VA of Buffalo Hospice, Unit 9A Willow Lodge, 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, 14215. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com