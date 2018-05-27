FROMEN, John J., Sr.

FROMEN - John J., Sr. May 25, 2018, age 78. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Mertzlufft) Fromen; devoted father of Deborah Fromen, John J. (Lexie) Fromen, Jr., Michael T. (Julie) O'Connor, Mary Beth (Robert) Osier, Kathleen (Christian) Priebke, Peter J. Fromen and the late Jeffrey J. Fromen; loving grandfather of Nicole, Haley, Lucas, Andrew, Gannon, Rory, Julia, Claire, Jenna, Ryan, Colin and the late Dillon; great-grandfather of Grace. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., the Erie County Bar Foundation, or Suburban Adult Services, Inc. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com