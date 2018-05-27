Free yoga returns to Elmwood Village Farmers Market

Practice that tree pose, because free weekly yoga classes return to the Elmwood Village Farmers Market on Saturday.

HEAL Bflo will offer the class from 10 to 11 a.m. at the open-air market at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and bottle of water.

The Food Bank of Western New York’s “Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables!” program, an obesity prevention initiative to promote fruit and vegetable consumption, also returns to the market Saturday. A registered dietitian will conduct nutrition workshops for the public and provide recipes using fruits and vegetables for participants to sample.

The market is open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays and brings together nearly 40 vendors selling fresh, seasonal and local produce and products. Visit elmwoodmarket.org for more info.