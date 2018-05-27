FC Buffalo rebounds against Syracuse FC

FC Buffalo is in the win column for the first time this season.

After coming oh so close Saturday before falling in stoppage time, the Wolves (1-2) triumphed 4-1 over Syracuse FC on Sunday afternoon at All High Stadium.

Akean Shackleford scored three goals (in the 28th, 32nd and 38th minutes) while Isaiah Wilson (St. Bonaventure) also found the back of the net during the first half. Bayley Winkel had two assists.

FC Buffalo returns to action at All High Stadium Friday against Cleveland SC.