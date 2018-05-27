FADER, Pamela A. (Philips)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on May 24, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert J. Fader; devoted mother of Mathew J. (Tatiana) Fader and Jeffrey J. Fader; cherished grandmother of Mason J. Fader; loving daughter of Donald C. Philips and the late Sylvia A. Philips; dear sister of the late Donna Jo Philips. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at

