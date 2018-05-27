Editorial: This precious gift of freedom

“I don’t have to tell you how fragile this precious gift of freedom is. Every time we hear, watch, or read the news, we are reminded that liberty is a rare commodity in this world.”

— President Ronald Reagan, May 26, 1983

…

Memorial Day for many falls neatly into the category of hot dogs and hamburgers on the barbecue grill. But it was meant to be a day to recognize and honor those who served this country, offering the ultimate sacrifice.

To show your appreciation, try this easy, nonpartisan task. Lay down the blue and red political banners and take a moment to consider this great nation and the men and women who protect this land. They, too, were conservative and liberal, Democrat and Republican – yet they all bled the same.

From the Revolutionary War to those who fought throughout the 20th century and into the current one, our sons and daughters, mothers and fathers have sacrificed mightily for our freedom.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, was first observed in the 1860s, to honor the 620,000 soldiers who perished in the Civil War. The Korean and Vietnam wars are in our not too distant past; Iraq lives in history’s close range. Afghanistan lingers.

A recent discussion during the Rita E. Hauser annual event of the Council on Foreign Relations on its website is titled: “Afghanistan: The Endless War?” Barnett Rubin, senior fellow and associate director of the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, noted that the United States entered Afghanistan in 2001 after having been attacked by an Arab-led organization whose leadership was in that country. Now there is a broader set of geopolitical considerations. Still, our soldiers continue to die.

Late last month an attack in eastern Afghanistan killed one service member and wounded another. It was the second United States military combat death this year in that war, in its 17th year; 14,000 American troops remain in that distant land.

American soldiers have fallen across the globe. The Pentagon recently released details of how four American commandos died in a gun battle with Nigerian militants. The Oct. 4 ambush reportedly “led to the largest loss of American lives during combat in Africa since the 1993 ‘Black Hawk Down’ debacle in Somalia,” according to The New York Times.

The deaths of these men – Sgt. First Class Jeremiah W. Johnson, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright and Sgt. La David Johnson – set off a flurry of debate about secret missions. It also raised questions about America’s involvement in foreign countries. Controversy continues over the mission and purpose of the Green Berets and 800 other American troops stationed in Niger.

Our women and men serving this country have died for fellow citizens and, yes, the citizens of other nations. They have defeated other countries in war and then helped to put them back on their feet.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. Whether taking in a parade, visiting a cemetery, or perhaps thanking a war veteran, we can all do our best to make it more than an excuse for a cookout.

In honor of our fallen heroes, let’s take a moment to reflect upon the ultimate sacrifice made by others so that we can live in a democracy that, despite the stresses of today, remains the envy of other countries around the world.