Man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Hirschbeck Street

A man was fatally wounded Sunday afternoon when he was struck by gunfire on the East Side, Buffalo police reported.

Police responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the shooting scene in the 100 block of Hirschbeck Street, said Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

No further information was released about the man's identity or what may have occurred before the shots were fired. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police tipline at 716-847-2255.