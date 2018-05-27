E-ZPasses selling fast as Grand Island goes to cashless tolls

The Erie County Clerk's Office expected to sell 350 E-ZPass tags this year, but underestimated the increased demand for tags after the Grand Island toll barriers shut down in late March, and the Thruway Authority moved to a cashless toll system on that stretch of the I-190.

Last week, the county Legislature approved the allocation of $7,350 for the Clerk's Office to buy 350 more tags to sell this year after Clerk Michael Kearns informed legislators that the Clerk's Office and county auto bureaus had already sold 658 of them. The tags sell for $25 each, and the county makes a $4 profit from each tag sold, Kearns said.