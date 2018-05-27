DUX, Frank J., Jr.

DUX - Frank J., Jr. May 25, 2018, of Delray Beach, FL. Loving companion of 25 years to Rita Busk; dear father of Robert Dux and Cheryl (Nicholas) Raczyk; grandfather of Brody and Livi; brother of the late Raymond Dux, Richard Dux and Betty Slade. Also survived by several dear nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, Tuesday, June 5 at 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Frank served in the Navy on the USS Missouri during the Korean War. He was a past councilman for the Town of Cheektowaga, past owner of Dux's Firehouse Tavern and Duxie's Tavern and a former City of Buffalo Fireman, House #11.