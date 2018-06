DOWNING, Robert F.

DOWNING - Robert F. May 24, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Brown). Dearest father of Valerie (John) Caulfield, Robert (Elizabeth), Kathleen (Robert Gannon), Timothy (Angela), Edward Brown, Brian (Patricia), Christopher (Celeste) and Suzanne (Michael) Cryan. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Elizabeth, Robert III, William, Katie, Margaret, Molly, Matthew, Tucker, Timothy Jr., Alanna, Colin, Ryan, Shannon, Edward, James, Kelly, Kevin, Caitlin, Jack, Brendan, Delia and great-grandfather of Claire and Kate. Dear brother of John (Sarah), Thomas (Charlotte) and the late Joanne (late Joseph) Giangreco, Suzanne (late David) Runyan, Maureen (Donald) Murray and Franklin (late Dolores) Downing. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark RC Church Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities of WNY. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com