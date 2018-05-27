DOUGHTIE, John P.

DOUGHTIE - John P. May 24, 2018, of North Buffalo, beloved husband of 46 years to Susan (Capodagli) Doughtie; son of the late John P. and Verena (Lacey) Doughtie, Sr.; brother of Mark (Rita) Doughtie and Sherryl (Greg) Allen; also survived by a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Rose of Lima Church, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. John was a Vietnam Vet, serving his country as a Green Beret in the Fifth Special Forces Airborne Group where he was awarded the Bronze Star and other military decorations. He was an avid computer geek who loved Apple products, anything "Trekkie" and his cats, Sherlock and Scarlett. John was an alumnus of St. Bonaventure University where he met his wife, Sue. His Masters in Computer Science was obtained from SUNY Buffalo. Born in Waltham, MA, he worked at MIT in Boston on the Early Space Program. Most of his career was spent working at defense firms including Comptek, Calspan, and Amherst Systems. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org. Your online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com