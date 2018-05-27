Double the good times, great rock with Journey, Def Leppard at KeyBank Center

It dawned on me, halfway through Saturday night’s three-hour-plus Journey and Def Leppard double-bill at a sold-out KeyBank Center, just who these bands were.

Journey is the kid who did all his homework and raised his hand in class, and Def Leppard is the kid who shoved that kid into lockers.

Some 25 years after their peak, and 12 years since their last co-headlining tour, the two rock bands reunited once again to settle their bets.

Of course, this good boy-bad boy distinction is a bit of a legend at this point. These guys have aged gracefully, their animal-teased haircuts of the 1980s now demurely flat-ironed, the gymnastic stage diving possible in their debaucherous youth now relegated to a veteran’s parade. They’re grown up and waxing nostalgic. Those who remain from their founding lineups wear their old characters well, with a showman’s nod and a great deal of gratitude. They’re having fun and happily sharing with loyal fans.

Journey opened the show with the looming synth intro of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” a most recognizable siren. Frontman Arnel Pineda hit the stage hard with an excitable energy that he maintained for the 16-song set. His voice pays decent homage to original lead singer Steve Perry, whose triumphant vocals are nevertheless missed here. Pineda’s past profession in the cover-band sector prepared him for the main stage, a debt he handily pays off. Too bad his sound feed appeared to shortchange him, leading to a few rancid high notes and some tempo issues. Still, he does Journey’s legacy proud.

Jonathan Cain’s romantic piano intro on the dramatic “Open Arms” paired well with Pineda’s soaring vocal lines. These songs really do soar when they want to. They have a Billy Joel quality to them, wholesome and reflective but resolutely gritty. Nice work from some nice boys.

Def Leppard, on the other hand, came to throw down. Joe Elliott, lead singer extraordinaire, sized up the audience at every turn, wittily teasing like only a British glam-metal singer can. This set was clearly the headliner, despite what marketing said; these guys played hard and long. Big numbers “Rocket,” “Let’s Get Rocked” and “Man Enough” painted an accurate picture of their big machismo talk. Drummer Rick Allen owned the set with a tricked-out solo full of clever handiwork.

They were awesome. Tamer around the edges now, perhaps. No more shoving. Just good times, great oldies, and big, crispy bangs. Rock on.