DORMINY, Patricia A. (Peinkofer)

Of Alden, NY, May 21, 2018, wife of the late Dewey C. Dorminy; loving mother of Patricia A. (late Peter) Skowron, Kathleen (David) Ismert, Theresa (Timothy) Moriarty, Christopher (Cynthia) Dorminy and Rebecca (Mark) Wesolowski; also survived by 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com