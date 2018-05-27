DOMINO, James R.

Domino - James R. May 24, 2018, of Getzville, NY. Beloved husband of Maxine (nee Schellhorn); dearest father of James and Maria (Mark) Ellero; grandfather of Alexander and Annamaria; son of the late Edmund and Lottie Domino; brother of Patricia and the late Arthur (Lori) Domino. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Rds.) on Tuesday, May 29 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at The Chapel CrossPoint Campus, 500 Cross Point Pkwy., Getzville, NY. (Please assemble in church.)