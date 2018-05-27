Denied alcohol purchase, man instead robs 7-Eleven store

A man acting as though he had a handgun in his pocket robbed the 7-Eleven store at 2620 Niagara St., Niagara Falls, early Saturday, moments after a clerk refused to accept his electronic benefits card for a beer purchase.

The man entered the store shortly after 8 a.m., police said, and attempted to buy beer and some other items using his EBT card. The clerk told him the card could not be used for purchases of alcohol and the man left without his items. He returned moments later, police said, indicated he had a gun in his pocket and demanded all the store's cash.

The clerk handed over about $150 and the man fled northbound down a nearby alley. The robber was described as a black male, about 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, with glasses and a gray hoodie. Police have images of him on a store video.