DEMEO, John A., Jr.

DEMEO - John A., Jr. Of Kenmore, entered into rest peacefully March 26, 2018 in Delray Beach, FL after a long illness. Beloved husband of 68 years to Jean (Rosiello) DeMeo; devoted father of Denise (Dennis) Tepas, Philine (Douglas) Mack, John G. and Jack P. DeMeo; cherished Poppie of Victoria, Gabriella, Jack and Isabella; loving son of the late John Sr. and Vincenza (nee Zuccari) DeMeo; dear brother of the late Antoinette Mazzola, Patrick (Rita) Pinto, Nicholas (Gertrude) Pinto, Emily (Dominic) Manna; survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday (June 9) at 10:45 AM. John served in the US Navy during WWII; member of the American Legion Post #0001. Memorials to Buffalo VA Hospital Volunteer Service, Attn. Primary Care Group #2 Red Team, 3495 Bailey Ave. Buffalo, NY 14215. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com