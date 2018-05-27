DEAN, Dr. David C.

DEAN - Dr. David C. May 21, 2018, beloved husband of Jean (Butler) Dean; loving father of Bruce, Keith (Therese) Dean and Laurie (G. James) Baird; loving grandfather of Jenna, Marielle, Julia, Lisa (Patrick) and Brian (Lisa); great-grandfather of Piper, Ava, Nicholas and Sophie; loving brother of Sylvia (Robert) Raban, Archibald and the late Donald Dean; loving brother-in-law of Anne Dean; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Archibald and David Dean Scholarship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, c/o Helen Kennelly, The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com