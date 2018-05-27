D'AURIA, Margaret M. (Calieri)

May 24, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Angelo D'Auria; devoted mother of Frances (Jerome) Giglio; cherished grandmother of Michael (Jillian) and Angela Giglio; loving great-grandmother of Griffin Giglio; dearest sister of Josephine (late John) Shamrock and predeceased by four sisters and two brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave your online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com