DANIEL, Eugene W.

DANIEL - Eugene W. Of Lancaster, May 19, 2018, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Cain); devoted father of the late Jeanine; loving grandfather of Lisa Hanger and Edward Hanger and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Robert. Private services will be held. Mr. Daniel was a proud Navy veteran, a member of the Merchant Marine and the owner of Gene's Barbershop in Lancaster for over 50 years.